Report: Suspect used cleaver in Clay County Chinese restaurant stabbing

An aggravated battery suspect was arrested inside a Walmart in Middleburg following a stabbing incident, the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) told First Coast News Thursday.

The stabbing occurred at China Cafe near 1545 Branan Field Rd. according to CCSO. Deputies said the suspect Wu Mingfu, who goes by Jin Lin, stabbed the victim with a cleaver before fleeing the scene on foot.

According to an arrest report, Mingfu approached the victim at the back of the restaurant wanting to use the sink. Police report that an argument ensued and the suspect grabbed a cleaver and began striking the victim multiple times. The victim suffered from 12 wounds, according to reports.

The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Clay county sheriffs office just arrested suspect Wu Mingfu inside this Walmart after stabbing a co-worker at China Cafe @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/br9jcC1OZ3 — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) December 22, 2017

Lin was taken into custody at the Walmart at 1580 Branan Field Road without incident.

On Friday, a bond hearing was scheduled for Wu, with no bond issued for his attempted murder charge and a $500,000 bond for the other charge, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

