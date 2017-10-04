WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Prosecutors release report in Keegan Roberts shooting death

22-year-old Keegan Von Roberts died July 20 during a deadly dispute with Michael Centanni. Centanni said he acted in self-defense.

Julia Jenae, WTLV 11:21 PM. EDT October 04, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a man killed by his neighbor during a dispute over trash say they are frustrated that no criminal charges were filed. 

Keegan Von Roberts, 22, was shot to death July 20 during a fight with Michael Centanni, IV. Both were neighbors staying on Peach Drive in Jacksonville. 

A disposition report released by the State Attorney's Office found the evidence in the case supported Centanni's self-defense claim.

Roberts Centanni Disposition FINAL by First Coast News on Scribd

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories