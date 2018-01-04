Pre-trial hearing for Gloria Williams today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A pre-trial hearing was held Thursday morning for the woman charged with kidnapping baby Kamiyah Mobley.

Jury selection for Gloria Williams is scheduled for next month. Investigators say she kidnapped Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital back in 1998, when she was just a few hours old.

Williams raised the baby as her own, under the name Alexis Manigo and was arrested in 2017 in South Carolina.

Williams' next hearing is scheduled for January 16 to schedule another hearing to file a motion for proper notice.

