Police: Woman arrested after she tries to ignite explosive device during traffic stop

Charlaya Moore mugshot. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested following a traffic stop Tuesday after she tried to light an explosive device, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Around 11:15 p.m., JSO pulled over suspect Charlaya Moore, 23, in a Grove Park neighborhood. Police asked for her to exit the vehicle, but she refused. Police say she instead reached under the driver seat and police ordered her to stop, but she refused and they tried to pull her out of the car. Moore then pulled out an explosive device and tried to ignite the device, police said.

An officer was able to enter her passenger side door and get the explosive device away from Moore, then handcuffed her, JSO said.

JSO said she told police she was heading to her boss' house near the 1000 block of Molokai Road. When they searched her car, police found several explosive devices and multiple disguises like wigs and glasses.

The Bomb Squad responded to the scene and collected the explosive devices.

Moore was charged with possession of a destructive device, aggravated assault on police and resisting police with violence.

© 2017 WTLV-TV