Police: UNF student robbed at gunpoint, suspects take $10 and flee

Some University of North Florida students are on edge this morning after a classmate was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

According to a crime alert sent to all students, the crime happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in building X of The Landing. Police say the student reported he answered a knock on his door when one of the suspects hit him over the head with a gun.

The two others forced their way into the room demanding money and drugs. He says they tied him up and stole $10.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

