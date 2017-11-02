Police teaming up to investigate spike in shootings in southeast Georgia

(Photo: KING 5)

The Glynn County Police Department, along with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick Police Department are teaming up to investigate a spike in shootings which have resulted in four people being injured.

According to police, the shootings occurred on the following dates:

October 4 - 100 block of Genoa Martin Drive (Selden Park)

October 8 – Bridon Court (Thornhill MHP)

October 29 - 3600 block of Johnston Circle

October 29 - 700 block of Oglethorpe Street

October 30 - Tenth Street

October 30 - 1000 block of Wolfe Street

October 31 - 200 block of Nottingham Drive

November 1 – Ninth Street and Norwich Street

Interim Police Chief John Powell has announced a reward in the amount of $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any of these shootings.

“We are working hand-in-hand with the City Police and Sheriff’s Office to investigate these crimes, some of which may be connected”, said Powell.

