Police teaming up to investigate spike in shootings in southeast Georgia

The Glynn County Police Department, along with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick Police Department are teaming up to investigate a spike in shootings which have resulted in four people being injured.
According to police, the shootings occurred on the following dates:
October 4 - 100 block of Genoa Martin Drive (Selden Park)
October 8 – Bridon Court (Thornhill MHP)
October 29 - 3600 block of Johnston Circle
October 29 - 700 block of Oglethorpe Street
October 30 - Tenth Street
October 30 - 1000 block of Wolfe Street
October 31 - 200 block of Nottingham Drive
November 1 – Ninth Street and Norwich Street
Interim Police Chief John Powell has announced a reward in the amount of $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any of these shootings.
“We are working hand-in-hand with the City Police and Sheriff’s Office to investigate these crimes, some of which may be connected”, said Powell.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs