Police shooting in domestic disturbance in Palatka, one dead

An officer-involved shooting in Palatka that has left one man dead, police report.

Saturday night just before 9 p.m. Palatka Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call at the Mellon Manner Apartment Complex on St. Johns Avenue.

Per the Palatka police department, within moments of arriving, an incident occurred resulting in officers shooting 27-year-old Tyrell Pinkston.

A firearm was recovered from the scene that did not belong to officers. First Coast News has learned Pinkston did not live at that complex and was involved in the reported domestic disturbance.

He was transported to Putnam Community Medical center where he was pronounced dead.

First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.

