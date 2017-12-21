Police searching for suspect following deadly Westside shooting

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting on the city's Westside.

According to police, the shooting happened near fifth street and Melson Avenue at around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the victim was lying in the front yard of a home, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The 35-year-old died at the scene.

A second victim was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, police report.

