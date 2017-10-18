Police searching for sexual battery and attempted armed robbery suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a suspect who allegedly attempted an armed robbery and sexual assault on a woman on Monday, October 16.

The sexual battery and attempted armed robbery occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Harrison Street on Monday, October 16 when the victim went to the library to use the WiFi. The victim was outside her car when an unknown black male suspect came up to her, attempted to rob her, while in possession of a firearm, and then forced her into her vehicle and sexually battered her.

The suspect was described as a 30-35-year-old black male, approximately 5'11" with a goatee. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored hoodie.

The photo released by police is of a possible witness who may have information regarding the incident. If you have any information regarding the person in the photo or the incident, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can also email the Sheriff's Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org

