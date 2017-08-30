Police release surveillance photos of Family Dollar shooting suspect

Police said this man robbed a Family Dollar located in the 2600 block of North Main Street. (Photo Courtesy: JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect who stole a cash register and shot an elderly person at a Family Dollar in Jacksonville.

The suspect entered the store, located in the 2600 block of North Main Street, with a silver revolver around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect jumped over the counter and told the cashier to move before he grabbed the cash register, police said.

During the robbery, the suspect shot a 72-year-old in the chest. He then fled towards 16th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the identity or location this armed robbery/shooting suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV