Police: Man shot in Jacksonville; walks into ER

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a man walked into the UF Health ER suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

Police said an off-duty officer was notified and conducted a preliminary interview to find out what happened. According to police, the victim was reluctant to give any information and police are unsure of where the actual shooting took place.

JSO Aggravated Battery Detectives were notified and are currently interviewing the victim to gather additional information. There is no suspect information available at this time. The victim’s gunshot wounds are not life threatening, police said.

