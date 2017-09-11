Police: Looter arrested Saturday while Jacksonville hunkered down for Irma

A man has been arrested for reportedly looting a 7-11 last Saturday while a majority of Jacksonville was hunkering down for Hurricane Irma.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Chaseton Massinglae looted the 7-11 at 123 N. Julia St. while the city was under a State of Emergency.
Witnesses said they saw several people running out of the store with items. The incident was also captured on video, according to JSO. Police found a crate of cigarettes nearby, as well as the suspect, identified as Massinglae.
Massinglae admitted to the incident, JSO said.
Massinglae was charged with armed burglary.
If only this looter had hunkered down! Suspect charged with Armed Burglary during #HurricaneIrma. #Irma #JSO #JAX pic.twitter.com/x1QkBc6VNi— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 12, 2017
