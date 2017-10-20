Police looking for possible sexual assault suspect near Intracoastal West

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a possible sexual assault suspect near Intracoastal West back on Tuesday, October 17.

According to police, the victim of the alleged assault told officials she was outside of her apartment building on San Pablo Road when she went to get something out of her vehicle. The victim told police that the suspect had asked to use her cell phone. A short time later, the victim opened her front door to collect her phone back when the black male forced his way into her home and struck the victim until she lost consciousness, police report.

The victim woke up and told police she believed she had been sexually assaulted. Her apartment had been ransacked.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.

