Police investigating Kangaroo Express robbery

First Coast News , WTLV 5:37 AM. EST December 27, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that happened early Wednesday morning at the Kangaroo Express on Beach Blvd. 

According to police, two masked men entered the store demanding money from the cashier. Police report the two suspect were armed with firearms. The suspects fled in an unknown direction. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police immediately. 

 

 

