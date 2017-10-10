Police: Human remains believed to be missing 72-year-old in Glynn County

Forty-nine-year-old John Roosevelt, left, has been charged with the murder of his 72-year-old mother, Linda Mansfield, right. Photo: Glynn County Police Department

The Glynn County Police Department discovered human remains Tuesday that officers believe could be the body of Linda Mansfield, a 72-year-old woman who went missing in May.

Police discovered the remains in a wooded area around 2:30 p.m. off of Georgia Highway 32 near the Thalmann Community.

Police announced that Mansfield was missing after a case worker with Adult Protective Services went to check on her following reports that her son, John Roosevelt, 49, was stealing from her.

After investigating, Roosevelt was arrested for reportedly stealing from his mother. He was also indicted with her murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations sent the remains to its crime lab to determine if the body is Mansfield's.

