Police arrest man in Brunswick triple homicide

Authorities investigated the death of three people off Wolfe Street in Brunswick. Photo: FCN.

Georgia authorities arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a triple homicide of a Brunswick family over the summer.

After an extensive investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Brunswick Police Department arrested Roger Owens, 22. He was charged with murder for the deaths of Christopher Holliman, 24, and his grandparents, Vondell Holliman, 63, and Carson Holliman, 64.

In June, officers discovered their bodies inside of home on the 2200 block of Wolfe Street in Brunswick, Georgia during a welfare check. They didn't find any suspects and issued a $15,000 award for answers.

The GBI said the investigation is still ongoing and that it believes there may be additional people connected to the crime. The GBI also said it isn't going to comment on the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

