One person dead after shooting at Westside strip club

At least one person is dead following a deadly shooting at a Westside strip club early Wednesday morning.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at "Flash Dancers" strip club on Blanding Blvd. Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time. First Coast News will update this developing story.
