One dead in East Arlington after New Year's Eve gathering

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 3600 block of Gilmore Heights Road N at 1:18 a.m. on New Year's day due to a person shot.

When they arrived on scene they found a man dead from at least one apparent gunshot wound in the driveway of a home on the block.

According to police, there had been a gathering for New Year's Eve at one of the homes on the block.

Details are scarce at this time, however, police say that an argument broke out which seems to have lead to the man's death. Police are unsure at this time who the shooter was but everyone who was on scene when police arrived is being questioned.

