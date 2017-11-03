WTLV
Officer-involved shooting reported at the Wonderwood Bridge

First Coast News , WTLV 6:00 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting reported at the Wonderwood Bridge Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO tweeted about the incident and that no officers were injured.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of the bridge, also known as the Wonderwood Bridge, have been closed until further notice.

At this time, JSO hasn't released any other information.

First Coast News as has crews on the way.

Stay with FCN as this story develops.

