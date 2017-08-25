JSO: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has confirmed Friday that a suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting on the northwest side of Jacksonville.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of North Edgewood Avenue, near the Vic's Sandwich shop. Look at Me Grow, a daycare center near the shooting is on lockdown but we're told all children and staff are safe.

JSO confirmed the suspect died and that no officers have been injured.

#JSO Police Involved Shooting: No injuries to any police officers. Suspect is deceased. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 25, 2017

First Coast News will update this developing story.

This is the eighth total officer-involved shooting in 2017. Seven of them have been fatal, according to previous reports.

© 2017 WTLV-TV