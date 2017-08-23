Federal agents involved in shooting off Beach Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Federal agents attempting to apprehend a suspect got involved in a chase and shootout on Jacksonville's Southside, law enforcement sources have confirmed to First Coast News.

At least one U.S. Marshal has shot a suspect in the incident, our law enforcement sources said. No law enforcement has been hurt in this incident.

The investigation is taking place in the 3100 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, off Beach Boulevard near the Alhambra Theater.

Many Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers were on scene a police spokesperson has told First Coast News reporter Jason Rantala that they are leaving and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now taking over the investigation.

An eyewitness tells First Coast News that a Maroon SUV was coming at him at high speed in the eastbound lanes Beach Boulevard. The witness says the vehicle avoided him and jumped over the median into the westbound lanes, nearly crashing into him.

First Coast News has crews on the scene and we will have an update as soon as more becomes available.

Sources: A US Marshal shot a suspect. Related police involved activity here at Beach and Meadowbrook #breaking @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lOGuveztBo — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) August 23, 2017

Police presence on Beach Blvd across from Alhambra dinner theater following federal agent involved shooting. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/bwv9viTnHY — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) August 23, 2017

