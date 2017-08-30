Neptune Beach Police officer pleads not guilty to grand theft

Chris Ortiz. Photo: Neptune Beach Police Department.

A Neptune Beach Police officer pleaded not guilty to three counts of grand theft on Wednesday, according to the Duval County Clerk of Courts.

Chris Ortiz was arrested in July after complaints that money had gone missing following routine traffic stops.

Neptune Beach Police reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to help with the investigation and were able to make an arrest.

Ortiz was a one-year veteran with the Neptune Beach Police Department.

His pre-trial hearing has been set to Sept. 21.

