NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Jesse Hoffman is in a UF Health Hospital bed fighting for his life after he was struck by a vehicle on Chester Road on Monday. The driver who struck him did not stop.

"His neck is broken he has to wear a halo," said Hoffman's girlfriend, Anita Oliver. "His shoulder is broken and he has a big gash in the back of his head with 20 something staples."

And there are more injuries. But perhaps what's more painful than his injuries is not knowing who did it.

"He got hit by a car and they kept going," Oliver said.

On Monday, Hoffman was walking home from a sports bar. He has walked Chester Road countless times before.

"He knows the road," said family member Robert Hoffman. "If he didn't have his good senses, we would have been burying him."

He was hit from behind by a vehicle. His father said he tried to jumped out of the way, but it was too late.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office calls the incident a hit-and-run. It was around 1:30 a.m. and Hoffman was the only person on the road.



He was left in this ditch, but he was conscious enough to use his cell phone to call home for help.

"This is where his knees went down," Robert Hoffman said.

The also found parts of a vehicle that could be related.

"I had three parts to the car, it could be a Honda Accord," he said.

The Florida Highway Patrol was called in, but so far they don't know who hit him.

"It is so heartbreaking, " Oliver said. "I am mad to know that someone could do this and not even stop to see if he's okay."

The family is making an emotional plea for the driver who hit Hoffman to come forward.

"Do the right thing and come forth," said Robert Hoffman.

Jesse Hoffman is a professional painter. He had just started a job and does not have health insurance. As he recovers from his injuries, he will most likely be unemployed.

To help defray the cost of his medical bills, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.

