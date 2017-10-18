Murray to plead guilty to avoid death penalty in priest's killing

WAYNESBORO, GA. | Steven Murray will walk into an old historic courtroom this afternoon for what will likely be his last glimpse of a free society.

Sometime after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Jacksonville man who killed Father Rene Robert, a St. Augustine priest, will be sentenced to life behind bars.

Murray has been locked away in Georgia since his April 2016 arrest. Police arrested Murray in South Carolina after a multi-state manhunt for him and Robert last year.

Murray told the Times-Union last year that the 71-year-old priest had been one of the only men good to him and he was sorry. He had abducted Robert in the father’s car, even locking him in the trunk, on his way to see family in South Carolina. He said he marched 71-year-old Robert into the woods in Burke County, Ga., and shot him because he feared going back to prison.

