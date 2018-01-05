Woman arrested in Riverside gas station shooting death on New Year's Day

Twenty-two-year-old Tairrah McGriff was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a mother at a Riverside gas station. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mother of the 24-year-old who was shot and killed at a Riverside gas station is one step closer to justice Friday after she said an arrest has been made in her daughter's case.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Tairrah McGriff.

Sahara Barkley left her rental car running while entering the BP gas station on Stockton Street around 10:30 p.m. New Years Day.

In a previous interview, Barkley's mother, Rosie Brooks-White said a man and woman tried getting into the car, but when Barkley confronted them, a female suspect shot her, then the two took off.

JSO does not believe McGriff and Barkley knew each other.

Barkley was the mother of a 1-year-old boy. Brooks-White told First Coast News Barkley was pregnant.

McGriff was charged with second-degree murder.

