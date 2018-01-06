Mom of triple murder victim speaks out: 'I don't want this to be a cold case'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been nearly one month since a baby and her parents were found murdered in their Arlington home.

Quasean Trotter and his girlfriend, Ariyan Johnson, were found shot to death and their baby daughter Arielle died from smoke inhalation.

They were found on December 12 when firefighters were called to their home. Their Christmas tree was on fire. Police were called to scene when their bodies were found.

Mother and grandmother Yaisa Richardson only has videos and pictures now of her 19-year-old daughter Ariyan and 11-month-old granddaughter Arielle.

Thursday marked her granddaughter’s first birthday. Richardson’s home is filled with decorations for Saturday’s birthday party that she plans to still hold in honor of their lives, just two weeks after their funerals.

“I realized, you know, it will be a good celebration for her,” Richardson said.

She said JSO hasn’t released any new details since the crime happened.

“How could someone harm them in that manner?" she said. "I’m still clueless, I only know what everyone else is saying. I feel like they need to start asking more questions, I feel like they need to be the ones on camera explaining what happened. I contact them and it’s the same thing, we have no more details.”

But, she said she is sure of one thing. She does not believe it was a random intruder.

“They said the doors were locked, and I know they aren’t going to let a random person in the home," she said. "I believe it was someone they knew and I feel like it was someone they were very close with.”

In her home now are smoke covered gifts pulled from the burning Christmas tree that her daughter planned to give Arielle. She and Quesean’s mother will give the gifts away to other kids who’ve lost their parents, but they’re holding on to them for the birthday party first.

There’s just one more snag in the birthday plan that she wanted to resolve before Saturday: A refund from a local decorator to help pay for the funerals.

“She called me back immediately and said ‘I’m sorry for your loss, but your daughter was aware of the non-refundable deposit.'"

Just before the murder, Ariyan had put down a $350 deposit for a party decorator for Arielle’s birthday. Richardson said they aren’t able to get that money back.

Raishekia McCloud is the woman who runs the business “Executively Made." She admits to not having a license to run the business and says it’s "just for fun."

McCloud told First Coast News the money in the deposit was already used. She also said she couldn’t figure it who Ariyan’s mother was to give a refund.

When First Coast News gave her the correct contact information, she said she would follow through with the refund, but so far, the family said they haven’t received one.

Richardson said she’s trying to let it go for now. All the wants to focus on is finding who’s responsible for taking her loved one’s lives.

“They were shot to death and she was just left there to suffer," she said. "I don’t want this to be a cold case. I don’t want whoever did this to be out on the streets thinkings it’s okay to do it again to someone else.”

