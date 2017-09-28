Michigan man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run of Brunswick teen

A man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of Brunswick teen Tashara Culbreath earlier this month.
The Georgia State Patrol and Glynn County Police Department said they arrested 51-year-old Jeffery Herrington from Michigan.
According to authorities, Culbreath was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 17 north of Brunswick on Sept. 16 and Herrington took off. She died at the scene.
Glynn County police offered a $2,500 reward for any information that led to an arrest.
Herrington was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, which is a felony.
Authorities are investigating.
