Man wanted by police after assault outside St. Simons Island bar

First Coast News , WTLV 11:07 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

The Glynn County Police Department is looking for a man accused of assaulting another man outside of a St. Simons Island bar. 

According to police, 26-year-old Tyler Aceto is accused of assaulting a 28-year-old Glynn County resident back on September 24. The victim sustained injuries to his head and was transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where he remains in stable condition. 

Anyone with information on Aceto's whereabouts is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645 

 

