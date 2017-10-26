Off-duty officer hears gunshots; man dies at apartment complex in Grand Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead following a shooting at a Grand Park Thursday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an off-duty officer heard multiple gunshots at the apartment complex located at 2201 Kings Park Dr. around 7:30 p.m.

When the officer stepped outside, he was told that there was a shooting in the complex. The officer went to investigate.

JSO said the victim was shot in a courtyard at the complex and died at the scene.

JSO only confirmed that the victim was a man, but didn't release other information about his identity.

Police are now investigating.

© 2017 WTLV-TV