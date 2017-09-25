Man shot in Springfield; suspect on the loose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call about the shooting in the area of 2504 N. Main St. When police arrived, they found a man shot and suffering from non-life threatening injuries, but say they aren't sure if he was shot at this location.

At this time, police do not know who the shooter is or have any details about the shooting.

If you know anything about this shooting, call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

