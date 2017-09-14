Man shot in leg following dispute on Edgewood Avenue

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been shot in the leg Thursday night during what police believe was a robbery attempt.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called out to 752 N. Edgewood Ave. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the leg. He was transported to the hospital.

JSO said the shooting likely happened after a dispute between individuals. The victim was shot then fled into the store. Police believe it was a robbery attempt.

JSO said the only suspect description they have is that they are looking for two people who fled in a small red car.

JSO is now investigating.

© 2017 WTLV-TV