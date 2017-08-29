Man responsible for Bryceville fire billed more than $59k

The Florida Forest Service has sent a $59,403.38 bill to Brian Sparks, the man accused of starting the Bryceville fire that burned more than 693-acres.

In the 911 call, Spark's wife told dispatch the fire started when her husband started burning moving boxes, as they had just moved into their home.

Two structures were destroyed, eight damaged and about 19 barns or sheds were destroyed or impacted as a result of the fire. FFS also announced that more than 250 houses have been saved.

Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of this fast-spreading fire. Officials said there were minor injuries to First Responders as they were battling the blaze.

First Coast News has learned Sparks has received the bill and his payment will go into the incidental trust fund.

Failure to pay this bill or contact the FFS in 30 days could result in additional fees. The bill is strictly for FFS costs for fire fight of Bryceville fire.

FFS is willing to work with Sparks on a payment plan if needed.

