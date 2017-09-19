Man in critical condition after shooting on Indian Lakes Drive

A shooting was reported on Indian Lakes Drive on Tuesday. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the 7600 block of Indian Lakes Drive Tuesday.

JSO was called out around 2:55 p.m. to the area. When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital and had to undergo surgery. Police said his condition is believed to be critical.

Police are searching for the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV