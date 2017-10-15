Man hits 5 parked cars and flees scene on foot; calls paramedics for himself

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Early Sunday morning a man hit a total of 5 parked cars and fled the scene on foot.

According to a press conference given by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the suspect was dropping his grandmother off at the Food for Florida FEMA assistance located at the Regency Park Mall. While pulling away he hit a car and in an attempt to flee, hit five more cars, then hopped out of the car and ran away.

A citizen attempted to chase after him but lost him at the time. A K-9 unit was dispatched in an attempt to find the suspect, to no avail.

However, a couple of hours later, the man called paramedics to the Wal-Mart he had fled to in order to be treated for injuries he may have sustained in the accidents. He did not have any injuries.

Police were called to that location where they were able to apprehend the suspect. He told several stories including that his car was hijacked and that he had fallen asleep at the wheel before he finally told police what actually happened. He said he fled the scene because he was scared.

His grandmother, who he had dropped off at the Food for Florida event at the Regency Mall, was still in line unaware of the incident until police pulled her aside. She was distraught and apologetic.

The suspect was not injured and though some of the cars were disabled and damaged, there were no drivers in them at the time of the accidents.

When family members came to pick up the grandmother, police said they were upset the suspect, only described to be in his early 20s, was driving at all, because they said he does not know how to drive.

He will be charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and five counts of hit and run.

© 2017 WTLV-TV