Man expected to survive after getting shot in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Thursday morning following a shooting in Jacksonville, the police department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at 1211 Payne Ct. Officers located one victim who had been shot in his leg and torso. The victim was transported to UF Health.

Aggravated batter detectives responded to the scene for a follow-up investigation.

Aggravated battery in area of 1200 Payne Ct north side Jax. We will be briefed about what happened very soon @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/NxXqrKGW2w — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) September 28, 2017

