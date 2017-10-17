Man ends up in hospital after Arlington apartment complex shooting

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the hand and leg Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

JSO was called out to the Oakwood Villas Apartments at 8201 Kona Ave. in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened in the common area of the apartment complex. The suspect took off afterward on foot.

JSO's Aggravated Battery Detectives are now investigating the incident.

They ask that if you know anything about the shooting, call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV