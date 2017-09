File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

A man has died after a shooting reported on the Northside Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to the area of 6400 N. Pearl St. around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult man shot and dead.

At this time, JSO hasn't released any information about the suspects, nor the identity of the victim.

