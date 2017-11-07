WTLV
Close

Man charged in fatal shooting at Jacksonville Beach

First Coast News , WTLV 5:21 AM. EST November 08, 2017

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has charged Javoris Deandre Price with killing a man in Jacksonville Beach and wounding another. 

According to police, Deandre shot and killed Glen McNeil Jr. back on July 5, 2017. An arrest warrant was issued for Price's arrest, though he was already booked into the Duval County Jail on unrelated charges. 

Police charged Price with 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. 

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories