Man charged in fatal shooting at Jacksonville Beach

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has charged Javoris Deandre Price with killing a man in Jacksonville Beach and wounding another.

According to police, Deandre shot and killed Glen McNeil Jr. back on July 5, 2017. An arrest warrant was issued for Price's arrest, though he was already booked into the Duval County Jail on unrelated charges.

Police charged Price with 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

