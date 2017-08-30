Man arrested on molestation charges of a victim under 12

David Alvarado Martinez, 41. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been arrested Tuesday on molestation charges for reportedly inappropriately touching a victim under 12 years old.

The man, David Alvarado Martinez, 41, reportedly inappropriately touched the victim in his home, according to police reports. The person who reported Martinez to police said he offered to let her rent out his spare bedroom.

While she was in the bedroom playing Wii with the victim, the victim went into the kitchen to get juice. When the victim came back, she was crying and told the woman Martinez forced the victim to kiss him and inappropriately touched her, according to the police report.

The woman confronted Martinez who told her he didn't want any problems and left to go to his room. When police arrived, they found Martinez outside and detained him.

He was charged with lewd/lascivious molestation against a person under 12 years old.

