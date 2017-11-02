Man accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old in head charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting death of a 3-year-old boy, as well as shooting his mother three weeks ago has been charged with murder.

Brian Kevin Littles, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting incident in Mixon Town that happened on Oct. 19. Police say he entered ex-girlfriend Rashaela Mickens' home through an unlocked window and shot her son in the head and shot her in the leg. The boy, Connor Mickens, died on Oct. 21.

Littles was originally charged with misdemeanor battery and a second-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. He was charged with murder Thursday.

