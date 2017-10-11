Large fight breaks out at Bradford High, no injuries reported

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office says eight people were involved in a fight at Bradford County High School Tuesday.
According to deputies, they are still investigating the incident though no injuries were reported. Authorities are looking at videos of the incident to determine who was involved.
The fight started between two students making racial slurs at each other, deputies report.
No arrests have been made at this time.
