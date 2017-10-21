Lake City Police Department searching for murder suspect

Deron Matthews, 28, is being sought by the Lake City Police Department for a murder from October 12.

According to a press release from the police department, they responded to a scene on October 12 where a man had been shot by another man who was passing in a vehicle. The victim was brought to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Matthews now has a homicide warrant out for his arrest. If you see him, Lake City Police advise you call 911 and don't try to make contact with him as he is prone to violence.

© 2017 WTLV-TV