JSO: Undetermined death in Arlington neighborhood, no foul play suspected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- What is now believed to be an adult body was found in an overgrown area adjacent to a home in the Arlington area on Friday evening, according to authorities.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office notified the media of an undetermined death in the 7600 block of Hare Ave. in the Arlington neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 29 at approximately 6 p.m.

What appeared to be an adult body was found decomposed in an overgrown area adjacent to a home, according to JSO. It was unclear at the time of the body's discovery whether the remains were male or female. Authorities have said no foul play is suspected at this time.

JSO is working with the Medical Examiners Office to determine the identity of the body. No further information was immediately available.

Earlier this week, an endangered 61-year-old woman was reported missing near her home at 7600 Hare Ave. It is unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related.

First Coast News will update this story with information as it is released.

