JSO SWAT situation ends peacefully

First Coast News , WTLV 6:30 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

A SWAT situation in the Mandarin area has ended peacefully after police received a call about a man threatening to harm himself early Wednesday morning. 

Police were able to go inside the home and get a family member out safely just after midnight. Police then attempted to make contact with the suspect and eventually was able to talk him outside. 

The person was taken for an evaluation, police report.

