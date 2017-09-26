JSO SWAT situation ends peacefully

A SWAT situation in the Mandarin area has ended peacefully after police received a call about a man threatening to harm himself early Wednesday morning.

Police were able to go inside the home and get a family member out safely just after midnight. Police then attempted to make contact with the suspect and eventually was able to talk him outside.

The person was taken for an evaluation, police report.

BREAKING: SWAT callout in Mandarin area near Riverplace Shopping Center. JSO mobile command center on scene #GMJ pic.twitter.com/zv9GxsnEse — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) September 27, 2017

