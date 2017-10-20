WTLV
JSO: Shooting at Zaxby's on Commonwealth Avenue, suspect on the run

Police say a suspect is on the loose.

First Coast News , WTLV 6:51 PM. EDT October 20, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue Friday.

JSO was called out to the Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings at 6707 Commonwealth Ave. JSO confirms taht several shots took place. The suspect is on the run.

At this time, JSO hasn't released any other additional information.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

