JSO: Shooting at Zaxby's on Commonwealth Avenue, suspect on the run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue Friday.
JSO was called out to the Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings at 6707 Commonwealth Ave. JSO confirms taht several shots took place. The suspect is on the run.
#JSO Confirms a shooting at Zaxby's on Commonwealth. Several shots fired. Suspect on the run. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/qXknVAQE3F— Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) October 20, 2017
#JSO: witnesses say the suspect was shooting @ someone in a white car. Two men in a white car just arrived back on scene. Talking to Police pic.twitter.com/5D63qdtdao— Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) October 20, 2017
At this time, JSO hasn't released any other additional information.
