JSO: Shooting at Zaxby's on Commonwealth Avenue, suspect on the run

JSO is investigating a shooting that happened at a Zaxby's on Commonwealth Avenue. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue Friday.

JSO was called out to the Zaxby's Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings at 6707 Commonwealth Ave. JSO confirms taht several shots took place. The suspect is on the run.

#JSO Confirms a shooting at Zaxby's on Commonwealth. Several shots fired. Suspect on the run. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/qXknVAQE3F — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) October 20, 2017

#JSO: witnesses say the suspect was shooting @ someone in a white car. Two men in a white car just arrived back on scene. Talking to Police pic.twitter.com/5D63qdtdao — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) October 20, 2017

At this time, JSO hasn't released any other additional information.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

