JSO seeking 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Lejuan Marquise Hall.

Police said has an active warrant for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. During the crime, the suspect was said to have shot the victim prior to fleeing the scene, police report. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the location of this murder suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

