JSO searching for suspect who allegedly kidnapped, sexually battered a juvenile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for the suspect who allegedly kidnapped and sexually battered a juvenile.

JSO said the incident happened on Monday, Oct. 9 around 4 p.m. Police said the victim was walking near the 2100 block of W. 45th St. when the suspect approached her in an unknown vehicle.

Police said the suspect threw his cell phone out the window when he got close the victim. When he exited the car, he then forced her inside of the vehicle and drove to an unknown location downtown, possibly near FSCJ. He later released her.

JSO released the suspect's description on Facebook:

This is the second sexual attack on a juvenile within a week in Northwest Jacksonville. First Coast News has reached out to JSO to determine if there is a connection between the two cases.

If you have any information, call JSO at 866-845-TIPS.

