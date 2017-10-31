JSO searching for murder suspect of double shooting on the Westside

Mugshot of Chad Absher. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released information about the murder suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of one woman on the Westside overnight Tuesday.

JSO said it's looking for Chad Absher. Police said they believe he shot and killed a woman in the 5600 block of San Juan Ave. and critically injured another woman.

Absher is wanted for murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a conviced felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

