JSO searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for an attempted kidnapping suspect.

The suspect approached a teen on Halloween in the 4200 block of Greenland Road and asked the teen if he wanted to get into his car to use drugs. When the teen said no, the suspect got out of his car and grabbed the teen by the wrist and attempted to pull them into the car. The teen was able to get away and the suspect circled around the area.

The victim went to a nearby Walgreens to use the phone and says by the time he got to the Walgreens the suspect was gone.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8”, 50-60 years old, slicked back salt and pepper hair. The suspect was very tan and has a tattoo of a cross on his left wrist with a snake around it. The suspect’s vehicle is a blue Nissan Altima, four doors, with a dent above the gas tank.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and you may be eligible for a reward.

