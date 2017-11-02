WTLV
Close

JSO responds to shooting on the Northside

First Coast News , WTLV 11:46 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to reports of shots fired in the Northside Thursday night.

JSO was called out to the 10400 block of E. Gailwood Circle.

At this time, JSO hasn't released any other information.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories